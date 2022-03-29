Watching potential for midweek storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - All you need do is step outside to feel spring returning around the mountains as a warm front pushes into the mountains. That is setting us up for yet another chance for showers and storms as we head into the middle of the week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

More clouds continue to filter into the mountains this afternoon as our warm front draws closer to the region. That will leave us milder tonight as cloud cover continues to work in. Lows look to fall back into the upper 40s as clouds keep a blanket on us. I can’t rule out a stray shower, but most will stay dry overnight.

Clouds will continue to stream in during the overnight hours and into the early hours of Wednesday along with some fairly gusty southwest winds, helping boost afternoon temperatures into the middle 70s for daytime highs. Clouds may temporarily work out during the afternoon hours, bringing some instability to the mountains thanks to sunshine. Temperatures remain mild overnight as lows drop into the upper 50s. We’re going to watch the remnants of a strong line of storms try to push into the mountains overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. Severe weather isn’t likely, but some breezy thunderstorms will be possible.

Late Week and Beyond

A little bit of leftover moisture could result in a few showers as we slowly cool down throughout the day on Thursday, after an early day high in the middle 60s. We clear out overnight back to lows in the upper 30s. We bring back partly to mostly sunny skies by Friday with highs much cooler, around 60°.

And that’s where we look to stay into the weekend and early part of next week. Mostly sunny skies look to continue into the weekend, with maybe a shower on Saturday. We should be right around 60° this time of year and that’s where we’ll be for Saturday and Sunday, and trying to warm up into the middle 60s by Monday.

