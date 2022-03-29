Warming trend underway, tracking a late week cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be another chilly morning out there, but not as cold as Monday. Jackets will still be needed though.

Today and Tonight

Don’t expect to see a lot of sunshine today. I wish some would try to sneak through, but I think we stay mainly cloudy. Highs will still push their way into the low to mid-50s for highs after starting the day in the 30s. Maybe keep your rain gear in the car. I don’t think you’ll need it, but I also can’t rule out a stray chance for a shower during the daytime hours.

Tonight, clouds will start to decrease some and that will allow our temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 40s for most locations by morning.

Extended Forecast

Well, I hope you’re ready for some late March heat. Wednesday will be two things: Breezy and super mild. Look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with a south wind that will be cranking, gusting up to 40mph at times. That warm air will also push us quickly toward the 80-degree mark. No, you didn’t read that wrong. We could go from the mid to upper 40s in the morning to near 80 in the afternoon. March Madness continues in the weather department. The cold front approaches Wednesday night and that will bring in the rain and storm chances. Lows should drop to around 60 with those.

The front actually moves through on Thursday. Parts of our area could see some strong to severe storms. The further west you are, the better the chance you have of seeing some of those. The latest severe outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has pushed the marginal risk (1 out of 5), which was west of the Interstate 75 corridor on Monday all the way into the mountains for late Wednesday night into Thursday. It also brought a slight risk (2 out of 5) into parts of Lake Cumberland. You will need to have a way to get alerts quickly if they are issued.

Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 60s, even with the rain and then crash into the upper 30s Thursday night once the front departs.

Friday, we say so long to March and hello to April. While we could see a stray shower in the morning hours, I think most of the day looks drier with some sunshine. Highs should climb back into the upper 50s to start the new month.

Some spotty rain chances are possible this weekend with highs into the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

