UK wide receiver Rahsaan Lewis facing DUI, reckless driving charges

University of Kentucky wide receiver Rahsaan Lewis is facing several charges after an incident...
University of Kentucky wide receiver Rahsaan Lewis is facing several charges after an incident over the weekend.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky wide receiver Rahsaan Lewis is facing several charges after an incident over the weekend.

According to an arrest citation, Lewis was pulled over in Lexington on South Upper Street around 3:00 a.m. Sunday, March 27, after police saw him driving recklessly.

Police said when they pulled him over, it appeared he was under the influence of alcohol. The arrest citation says he told police he was going 60-65 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.

Police said Lewis had a BAC over .15.

Lewis was charged with DUI and reckless driving.

