Suspect leads Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office on cross-county chase

CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect reportedly led Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a cross-county chase Tuesday afternoon.

Office officials told WVLT News that deputies attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m. when the suspect fled the scene. They reportedly damaged multiple police vehicles during the chase before abandoning their car in a Claiborne County field.

At approximately 4:30 PM today, deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a stolen... Posted by Campbell County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Officials, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol, responded to the scene and and are still searching for the suspect, whose identity remains unknown.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.