Suspect leads Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office on cross-county chase
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect reportedly led Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a cross-county chase Tuesday afternoon.
Office officials told WVLT News that deputies attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m. when the suspect fled the scene. They reportedly damaged multiple police vehicles during the chase before abandoning their car in a Claiborne County field.
Officials, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol, responded to the scene and and are still searching for the suspect, whose identity remains unknown.
