Suspect leads Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office on cross-county chase

A suspect reportedly led Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a cross-county chase Tuesday afternoon.
Photo courtesy of the Campbell County Sheriff's Office
Photo courtesy of the Campbell County Sheriff's Office
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Office officials told WVLT News that deputies attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m. when the suspect fled the scene. They reportedly damaged multiple police vehicles during the chase before abandoning their car in a Claiborne County field.

At approximately 4:30 PM today, deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a stolen...

Posted by Campbell County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Officials, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol, responded to the scene and and are still searching for the suspect, whose identity remains unknown.

