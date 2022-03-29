Sheriff: Louisville man arrested in Laurel County on drug charges
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Laurel County Sheriff announced the arrest of a Louisville, Kentucky man on drug charges in London.
Darius Allen, 30, was arrested after he was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant for wanton endangerment, fleeing police, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and persistent felony offender.
Allen was taken to the Laurel County correctional center.
