Sheriff: Louisville man arrested in Laurel County on drug charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Laurel County Sheriff announced the arrest of a Louisville, Kentucky man on drug charges in London.

Darius Allen, 30, was arrested after he was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant for wanton endangerment, fleeing police, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and persistent felony offender.

Allen was taken to the Laurel County correctional center.

