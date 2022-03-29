Advertisement

Save the Children, local jail working to strengthen bond between jailed parents and their kids

By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday morning at the Kentucky River Regional Jail to unveil a new children’s reading corner.

The event kicked off an initiative to help strengthen the bond between jailed parents and their children through reading and parenting classes. The jail also made space for children and parents to see each other through glass instead of through monitors.

”The jailer has just communicated that it has been tremendously effective and impactful for the children to be able to see their parents in real-time and communicate with them,” said Kentucky State Director for Save the Children Alissa Taylor. “We’re hoping as time goes on, and the program evolves, that parents will be able to come out and interact with their children physically and sit down and read the books together.”

Save the Children awarded the jail $3,000 to begin the reading corner. It is among 10 other organizations across the US selected to grant funding.

This story will be updated.

