Advertisement

New study shows national spike in alcohol-related deaths during pandemic

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some mental health experts have said many people experienced a decline in their mental health since the beginning of the pandemic. This can often result in self-medicating in unhealthy or even dangerous ways.

Those with Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) said they see this firsthand.

“Our Census indicates about a 25% increase in alcohol abuse disorder patients since the beginning of the pandemic and this is really significant because that’s a stark increase in the previous ten years,” said Jason Merrick, Senior Director for Outpatient Services at ARC.

A new study released by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism in the National Institutes of Health said not only are more people dealing with alcohol abuse disorders since the beginning of the pandemic, but they also saw a spike in alcohol related health issues and deaths.

They noted that more people under 65 died from alcoholism than COVID.

“I think alcohol, that’s the socially acceptable substance that’s a bit readily available,” said Merrick.

Since alcohol is more easily accessible than other substances, Dr. Jonathan Martin with Baptist Health Corbin said its important for you to know when your drinking is interfering with your daily life.

“If you can make changes to yourself and realize that its happening and start practicing better habits; replace it with exercise, reading, or a hobby, or some other type of a distraction,” said Dr. Martin.

If you can’t seem to shake this problem, Dr. Martin said it is important to consult your primary care physician or a mental health professional.

“If that’s not something that can be done on your own, seek help and let others know,” he said.

To learn more about addiction treatment, you can visit ARC’s website.

To get connected with a mental health provider, call your primary care provider or you can visit Baptist Health Corbin’s website.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for escapee from Southern Kentucky detention center
Popular Southeastern Kentucky drive-in restaurant opens for 2022 season
Popular Southeastern Kentucky drive-in restaurant opens for 2022 season
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Indictment: Kentucky coal executive embezzled, lied on tax returns
Image shows an ambulance.
Workers seriously hurt when wall falls during work on Ky. home
Of the 71 recent KSP Cadet Class 101 graduates, 11 are serving the Post 9 area.
KSP welcomes largest class since 2014 as troopers hit the streets, many serving their hometowns

Latest News

Mountain News at 6 - ARH
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Rachel Runions
2022's Hillbilly Days parade has more rules on parade floats and must receive a permit before...
2022′s Hillbilly Days festival to see changes in parade, number of visitors, and more
Missing man in Harlan Co
Man missing in Evarts, last seen Friday
2022′s Hillbilly Days festival to see changes in parade, number of visitors, and more - 4:30pm
2022′s Hillbilly Days festival to see changes in parade, number of visitors, and more - 4:30pm