New study shows national spike in alcohol-related deaths during pandemic

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some mental health experts have said many people experienced a decline in their mental health since the beginning of the pandemic. This can often result in self-medicating in unhealthy or even dangerous ways.

Those with Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) said they see this firsthand.

“Our Census indicates about a 25% increase in alcohol abuse disorder patients since the beginning of the pandemic and this is really significant because that’s a stark increase in the previous ten years,” said Jason Merrick, Senior Director for Outpatient Services at ARC.

A new study released by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism in the National Institutes of Health said not only are more people dealing with alcohol abuse disorders since the beginning of the pandemic, but they also saw a spike in alcohol related health issues and deaths.

They noted that more people under 65 died from alcoholism than COVID.

“I think alcohol, that’s the socially acceptable substance that’s a bit readily available,” said Merrick.

Since alcohol is more easily accessible than other substances, Dr. Jonathan Martin with Baptist Health Corbin said its important for you to know when your drinking is interfering with your daily life.

“If you can make changes to yourself and realize that its happening and start practicing better habits; replace it with exercise, reading, or a hobby, or some other type of a distraction,” said Dr. Martin.

If you can’t seem to shake this problem, Dr. Martin said it is important to consult your primary care physician or a mental health professional.

“If that’s not something that can be done on your own, seek help and let others know,” he said.

To learn more about addiction treatment, you can visit ARC’s website.

To get connected with a mental health provider, call your primary care provider or you can visit Baptist Health Corbin’s website.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.