Man missing in Evarts, last seen Friday

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Michael Lamb, 52 from Evarts Kentucky, was last seen on Friday by friends and family.

The Harlan County Sheriff’s department was notified on Sunday when a missing person report was filed.

“If anybody sees him or if you know anything, if you saw him on Friday and who he was with, just let us know. It’s not like him to leave like that, he’s got a brother that he takes care of and he never leaves him like that,” Janice Brewer, Lambs cousin said.

Several leads have come in from people in the community sharing the last time they saw Lamb.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black or grey t-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

“We’ve received some more information, we just continued to follow up. We don’t have anything further at this time, I’d like to ask if anyone does have any information they please contact the sheriff’s office,” Matt Cope, Chief Deputy at Harlan County Sheriff’s Office said.

The family asks if anyone has seen anything or knows anything that could lead to Lamb, to contact them or the Sheriff’s Office.

“We just want him to come home safe. His kids are here waiting on him his grandkids are waiting on him brothers and sisters we just want him home safe that’s it,” Denise Moore said.

“It doesn’t matter how small it is, anything can help,” Amanda Lamb, Michael’s daughter added.

If you have any information you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (606) 573-1313.

You can also contact Lamb’s family: Chasity Lamb at (606) 273-5699, Janice Brewer at (606) 273-8432 and Denise Moore at (606) 795-0938.

