Knob Creek Tavern at Lincoln birthplace to reopen

(WAVE 3 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Officials said a two-year rehabilitation of the historic Knob Creek Tavern at the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park is complete and the facility will open as a visitor’s center at the boyhood home this spring.

Park officials said in a statement that it will be the first time in more than 20 years that the Knob Creek Tavern Visitor Center will be open to guests.

It will be open on weekends in April and May, five days a week from Memorial Day to Labor Day and on weekends in September and October.

The building will feature exhibits about the Lincoln family’s life while living at the Knob Creek farm.

