Kings Island says safety remains top priority

WSAZ reaches out to Kings Island on safety precautions
By Joseph Payton
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The death of a 14-year-old boy who fell from a ride at an amusement park in Orlando, Florida, has sparked a national conversation about park safety.

WSAZ reached out to Kings Island, a popular destination in Mason, Ohio, to inquire about its safety protocols. Kings Island has a ride that is similar to the one in Florida that the teenage boy was riding.

Director of Communications Chad Showalter provided a statement:

“Although similar, our ride is not from the same manufacturer. While it’s not appropriate to comment on incidents that happen at other parks, I can say that the safety of Kings Island’s guests and associates remains our highest priority, as always.”

WSAZ has responded with a few follow-up questions regarding safety inspections. We will update this story as more information becomes available. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

