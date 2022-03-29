Kentucky officials want you to donate life

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - April is national donate life month, a time to remind people about the generosity of organ donation.

Across the country, 22 people die every day waiting on a life-saving transplant, and someone new is added to the list every ten minutes.

Officials with Baptist Health Corbin and Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) said, unfortunately, some may people may not register as donors based on misleading information.

“There is a myth that [you would] not be able to have an open casket when somebody donates organs and that’s not true,” said Alice Tremaine, the Advanced Care Planning Coordinator at Baptist Health Corbin. “Nobody would even know that that person has had a recovery surgery.”

Tremaine said some people worry that donating may violate a religious rule.

“Most religions actually support organ donation as a way to contribute to the community, to be good stewards of our resources and of our bodies and to help others,” she explained. “Empathy and compassion is a big part of all religions.”

According to KODA officials, at given time around 1,000 Kentuckians are waiting on a life-saving transplant and it only takes one person to save eight lives.

While being an organ donor does not guarantee a Kentuckian will receive the donation, location is a factor.

“They also look at blood type, body size, they look at the severity of their illness, how long they’ve been on the waiting list,” said Tremaine.

This April, KODA officials like Marketing Manager Crysta McGee, hope to educate people on the need for donors and the benefit they offer. To do so, they are hosting a desk decorating contest with a specific theme.

”Bee an organ donor,” McGee explained. “Bees are pollinators that make life continue just like an organ donor does.”

McGee said education is key so she hopes people see the decorated desk in work spaces and ask what it is all about.

”Eastern Kentucky registry rates are way lower than the rest of the state. We know the struggles that these areas go through and these contests are kind of for them too.”

Contest entries are due April 8.

