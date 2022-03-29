Advertisement

Kentucky man arrested for theft in Laurel County

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a Hinkle man was arrested Sunday following a reported theft.

Deputies responded to a report of theft at a business north of London, where a release from the sheriff’s department said employees saw a person run from the scene.

Deputies eventually found the suspect in a bathroom at another nearby business. At this point, deputies said they also determined the suspect was wanted on two outstanding warrants.

Charles L. Miller, 50, was arrested and charged with theft, possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of legend drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition to those, Miller was also charged on a Clay County District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of assault.

Miller was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

