Kentucky holds open football practice

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By WYMT Sports Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The media got their first look at the 2022 Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday morning.

The Wildcats’ focus game on the offensive side of the ball, with the addition of offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.

“Part of being a really good football team, and this was Coach’s (Stoops) message after practice which I 1000% agree with is, you know, can you run it back every day?” said Scangarello. “Can you take steps forward, can you when you do make mistakes not make the same ones and do you progressively get better? And I’ve felt like we’ve made strides, but you can’t be taking steps back and that’s the maturity of your leaders the maturity of your group and as coaches we have to do a great job of making sure we coach at a high-level so they understand that and they can execute it”

A lot of question marks are on the offensive side, mainly receiving. Kentucky loses over 70 percent of its receving production from 2021 with the losses of Wan’Dale Robinson, Isaiah Epps and Josh Ali.

“Nobody has the starting spot right now, everybody is clawing and itching to get noticed,” said wide receiver DeMarcus Harris. “Because you know we lost almost 3,000 yards last year with Wan’Dale and Isaiah Epps and Josh. Somebody’s gotta step up and do it again.”

UK will hold their spring game on April 9.

