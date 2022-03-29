‘It’s nerve-wracking, you know what I mean?’: Lawrence County singer takes national stage on American Idol

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Noah Thompson is hoping to catch the ‘American Idol’ judges by surprise the same way he did friends and family.

“Soon as I heard him I knew he was something special, but I ran over there, and I was like you’re telling me you can sing like this but you ain’t told nobody?” said friend Zachary Hopkins. “Dude, like we got to jam.”

A performer from a young age, Noah says he never expected to perform for a nationwide audience, but cherishes every opportunity he has to perform.

“It’s nerve-wracking, you know what I mean? Cause I’m not used to doing that at all,” Noah says. “I don’t take it for granted man. I feel completely blessed to get to go up there and do that, period. No doubt.”

It was Noah’s friend Arthur Johnson who got him to try out.

“I probably never met somebody more deserving than him either,” Arthur said. “Super hard worker, super good kid, man.”

Still, Noah’s friends are glad to see their friend be recognized for his abilities.

“We want people to become a part of Team Noah,” friend Mitch Castle says. “Not just because he’s from Louisa and from Eastern Kentucky, but because he’s such a humble guy and really cares about people and I think that’s what people are going to see.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.