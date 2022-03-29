Have you seen it? Oscar Meyer Wienermobile spotted in Hazard
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Have you seen it? The famous Oscar Meyer Wienermobile was spotted in Hazard on Tuesday.
A tweet by the City of Hazard shows the Wienermobile in a parking lot.
Lord next thing ya know we’ll be getting a Whole Foods.— City of Hazard (@hazardkygov) March 29, 2022
Welcome to Hazard, Oscar Meyer! pic.twitter.com/HQpszBunxf
You can track the Wienermobile here.
