Have you seen it? Oscar Meyer Wienermobile spotted in Hazard

By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Have you seen it? The famous Oscar Meyer Wienermobile was spotted in Hazard on Tuesday.

A tweet by the City of Hazard shows the Wienermobile in a parking lot.

You can track the Wienermobile here.

