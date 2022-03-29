Advertisement

Harlan-native Jordan Smith appears on new reality show

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (WYMT) - Harlan-native Jordan Smith is at it again!

The winner of season 9 of NBC’s “The Voice” is back on the network’s airwaves on another new reality competition.

Smith performed his new song “Sparrow” on Monday night’s episode of the show “American Song Contest.” He represented Kentucky on the program.

The show, a U.S.-centric take on Europe’s “Eurovision Song Contest,” features performers from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and five U.S. territories, all performing original songs to win votes from around the country.

The program is hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.

