Former Lawrence County attorney pleads guilty to wire fraud

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A former County Attorney for Lawrence County and his wife pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Tuesday.

Michael T. Hogan and Joy M. Hogan pleaded guilty before a U.S. District judge to the charge, and Michael also pleaded guilty to federal program theft.

A release from the U.S. Department of Justice said, according to the Hogans’ plea agreements, the couple plotted with each other to commit wire fraud by issuing checks from a second delinquent tax account for the Lawrence County Attorney’s Office.

Michael also admitted to defrauding the Lawrence County Child Support Enforcement Office by billing the program for more hours than he actually worked.

The couple was indicted on the charges in June 2021. According to their plea deal, Michael agreed to resign as the Lawrence County Attorney.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.