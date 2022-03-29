Advertisement

Eastern tent caterpillar eggs hatching across Central Kentucky

Entomologists at the University of Kentucky say that the eastern tent caterpillar eggs are beginning to hatch across Central Kentucky.
By Adam Burniston
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Entomologists at the University of Kentucky say that the eastern tent caterpillar eggs are beginning to hatch across Central Kentucky.

They’re among some of the first insects to do so this early in the year in our region.

While the eastern tent caterpillar can be a nuisance for any homeowner, it’s a major concern for horse owners after it caused a staggering number of foal losses nearly 20 years ago.

That’s why UK entomologists continue to track its population each year.

From 1991 through 2001 the Mare Reproduction Loss Syndrome outbreak occurred due to the eastern tent caterpillars having much higher populations than normal.

While the caterpillars’ primary food sources are among wild cherry, apple, and crabapple trees, if those trees become defoliated, they’ll go in search of other food sources which oftentimes leads them through horse pastures.

According to experts, it’s the large consumption of these caterpillars that leads to issues in horses

“They could leave the tree and end up in sort of the paddock area or where ever the horses are feeding and they are very hairy once they get bigger and those hairs do seem to have an irritating effect according to the PAT’s research on the horses, which may have induced them to abort their foals,” said Jonathan Larson, Extension Entomologist with the University of Kentucky.

Larson tells us that while some conditions are favorable for the population of eastern tent caterpillars to grow in, it’s always hard to forecast when another outbreak could occur since they’re so infrequent.

For horse farm owners with pregnant mares, entomologists say to move horses from any of these trees caterpillars are found and insecticides may be needed to control any infested trees.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for escapee from Southern Kentucky detention center
Popular Southeastern Kentucky drive-in restaurant opens for 2022 season
Popular Southeastern Kentucky drive-in restaurant opens for 2022 season
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Indictment: Kentucky coal executive embezzled, lied on tax returns
Image shows an ambulance.
Workers seriously hurt when wall falls during work on Ky. home
Of the 71 recent KSP Cadet Class 101 graduates, 11 are serving the Post 9 area.
KSP welcomes largest class since 2014 as troopers hit the streets, many serving their hometowns

Latest News

Missing man in Harlan Co
Man missing in Evarts, last seen Friday
March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Ceremony held in Frankfort to honor Vietnam War veterans
Ceremony held in Frankfort to honor Vietnam War veterans
WATCH | Ceremony held in Frankfort to honor Vietnam War veterans
Eastern tent caterpillar eggs hatching across Central Kentucky
WATCH | Eastern tent caterpillar eggs hatching across Central Kentucky
MGN Online
Former Lawrence County attorney pleads guilty to wire fraud