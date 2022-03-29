Advertisement

Detective testifies in case against woman accused of killing Bryan McCarty

The woman accused of killing Bryan McCarty was in court again Tuesday.
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The woman accused of killing Bryan McCarty was in court again Tuesday.

PREVIOUS: Woman accused of killing Bryan McCarty appears before judge

Victoria Strelsky’s preliminary hearing lasted for about an hour and a half. Strelsky is accused of murdering McCarty, a well-known farmer and business owner in Laurel County.

Strelsky’s attorneys asked numerous questions of the detective who testified. Detective Taylor McDaniel, with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, says McCarty’s body was found inside his home on September 25, 2021.

Investigators say McCarty had been shot three times in the back with a .22 caliber rifle the day before he was supposed to close a major real estate deal.

Taylor says Strelsky was seen on surveillance camera entering the bank to attend that meeting. She told police McCarty did not attend because he had something else to do.

A witness told police it was not like McCarty to not show up to the meeting since the deal involved a lot of money and he was excited about it and had been working on it a long time.

After driving by McCarty’s home and seeing McCarty’s car, the witness asked deputies to conduct a welfare check. That’s when deputies found McCarty’s body.

MORE:

On Sept 26, detectives took Strelsky in for questioning. They retrieved her phone and, after analyzing it, determined Strelsky had conducted several Google searches on how to kill someone prior to the murder.

McCarty’s family was in the courtroom crying as they listened to testimony. Advocates on their behalf asked the judge to increase Strelsky’s bond. The defendant’s attorneys tried to get it lowered.

The judge said he would keep Strelksy’s bond of $500,000 and an ankle bracelet the same because he felt it was consistent with murder cases in the past.

The judge also determined there was probable cause and forwarded Strelsky’s case to the grand jury. She’s due back in court April 15 to hear her indictment.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for escapee from Southern Kentucky detention center
Popular Southeastern Kentucky drive-in restaurant opens for 2022 season
Popular Southeastern Kentucky drive-in restaurant opens for 2022 season
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Indictment: Kentucky coal executive embezzled, lied on tax returns
Image shows an ambulance.
Workers seriously hurt when wall falls during work on Ky. home
Of the 71 recent KSP Cadet Class 101 graduates, 11 are serving the Post 9 area.
KSP welcomes largest class since 2014 as troopers hit the streets, many serving their hometowns

Latest News

Mountain News at 6 - ARH
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Rachel Runions
2022's Hillbilly Days parade has more rules on parade floats and must receive a permit before...
2022′s Hillbilly Days festival to see changes in parade, number of visitors, and more
Alcohol abuse
New study shows national spike in alcohol-related deaths during pandemic
Missing man in Harlan Co
Man missing in Evarts, last seen Friday
2022′s Hillbilly Days festival to see changes in parade, number of visitors, and more - 4:30pm
2022′s Hillbilly Days festival to see changes in parade, number of visitors, and more - 4:30pm