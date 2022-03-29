Cole Bentley participates in Louisville Pro Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One former Belfry Pirate is working towards a professional career.

Cole Bentley participated in Louisville’s pro day Tuesday morning.

Bentley, a Louisville and former Belfry lineman, ran a roughly 5-15 40-yard dash, a 29 and a half foot vertical jump, and an 8 and a half foot long jump.

The NFL Draft is scheduled to start April 28.

