Cole Bentley participates in Louisville Pro Day
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One former Belfry Pirate is working towards a professional career.
Cole Bentley participated in Louisville’s pro day Tuesday morning.
Bentley, a Louisville and former Belfry lineman, ran a roughly 5-15 40-yard dash, a 29 and a half foot vertical jump, and an 8 and a half foot long jump.
The NFL Draft is scheduled to start April 28.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.