Advertisement

Ceremony held in Frankfort to honor Vietnam War veterans

On this date in 1973, the last U.S. troops departed Vietnam.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day. On this date in 1973, the last U.S. troops departed Vietnam. Now, Americans across the country celebrate and remember those who sacrificed so much to serve the United States, especially during a time when the war was unpopular.

“I remember like it was yesterday bad, bad, bad, yep… Wasn’t nothing fun about it,” Vietnam Veteran Carlos Pugh said.

Tuesday afternoon at the Kentucky Vietnam War Memorial, family members paid respects to their loved ones. The names of Kentuckians killed in action are etched in stone there—young men like Marine Lance Corporal Everett Stratton.

“He didn’t get a chance because he was killed when he first got there,” Peggy McComas said.

The ceremony in Frankfort is dedicated to honor those Vietnam veterans, in part because they remember how they were treated when they came home.

“It means a lot when you consider the way we were treated when we first came home. Because we were the dogs of the world when we first come home,” Randall McComas said.

The veterans said just about every waking moment, the war is on their minds, even if it was more than 50 years ago.

“You don’t forget it,” Commissioner Whitney Allen said. “You don’t forget somebody trying to kill you.”

More than 1,000 Kentuckians died in the Vietnam War. Approximately 100,000 Vietnam veterans are currently living in the commonwealth.

If you’re a veteran of any era and need help with benefits, you can click here.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for escapee from Southern Kentucky detention center
Popular Southeastern Kentucky drive-in restaurant opens for 2022 season
Popular Southeastern Kentucky drive-in restaurant opens for 2022 season
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Indictment: Kentucky coal executive embezzled, lied on tax returns
Image shows an ambulance.
Workers seriously hurt when wall falls during work on Ky. home
Of the 71 recent KSP Cadet Class 101 graduates, 11 are serving the Post 9 area.
KSP welcomes largest class since 2014 as troopers hit the streets, many serving their hometowns

Latest News

Missing man in Harlan Co
Man missing in Evarts, last seen Friday
Ceremony held in Frankfort to honor Vietnam War veterans
WATCH | Ceremony held in Frankfort to honor Vietnam War veterans
Eastern tent caterpillar eggs hatching across Central Kentucky
WATCH | Eastern tent caterpillar eggs hatching across Central Kentucky
MGN Online
Former Lawrence County attorney pleads guilty to wire fraud