Advertisement

Booneville City Council member facing meth charge

(MGN)
By Herald Leader News Staff and Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader are reporting a city council member from Booneville was arrested Friday in Clay County.

Documents said the arrest came after police allegedly found meth in her vehicle.

Betty Sebastian, 60, was charged with drug possession and failure to wear seat belts.

She was booked into the Clay County Detention Center but later released on her own recognizance.

According to court documents, Sebastian was seen driving without wearing a seat belt. The arrest citation said the officer who stopped her described Sebastian as nervous.

The officer wrote that Sebastian’s “story was not matching up” with what she previously said, so the officer asked to search her vehicle.

During the search, the officer found a clear plastic baggy containing what was believed to be meth. Court documents said the baggy was inside a cigarette pack.

Officials from Booneville City Hall confirmed Sebastian is a city council member. She’s due in court April 4 for an arraignment.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for escapee from Southern Kentucky detention center
Popular Southeastern Kentucky drive-in restaurant opens for 2022 season
Popular Southeastern Kentucky drive-in restaurant opens for 2022 season
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Indictment: Kentucky coal executive embezzled, lied on tax returns
Of the 71 recent KSP Cadet Class 101 graduates, 11 are serving the Post 9 area.
KSP welcomes largest class since 2014 as troopers hit the streets, many serving their hometowns
MGN Online
KSP investigating deadly EKY fire, kills two

Latest News

Image shows an ambulance.
Workers seriously hurt when wall falls during work on Ky. home
Jordan Smith performed on Monday night's episode of NBC's "American Song Contest"
Update: Jordan Smith moves on to semi-finals of new reality show
Knob Creek Tavern at Lincoln birthplace to reopen
Warming trend underway, tracking a late week cold front