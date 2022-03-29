Booneville City Council member facing meth charge

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader are reporting a city council member from Booneville was arrested Friday in Clay County.

Documents said the arrest came after police allegedly found meth in her vehicle.

Betty Sebastian, 60, was charged with drug possession and failure to wear seat belts.

She was booked into the Clay County Detention Center but later released on her own recognizance.

According to court documents, Sebastian was seen driving without wearing a seat belt. The arrest citation said the officer who stopped her described Sebastian as nervous.

The officer wrote that Sebastian’s “story was not matching up” with what she previously said, so the officer asked to search her vehicle.

During the search, the officer found a clear plastic baggy containing what was believed to be meth. Court documents said the baggy was inside a cigarette pack.

Officials from Booneville City Hall confirmed Sebastian is a city council member. She’s due in court April 4 for an arraignment.

