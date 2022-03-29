Advertisement

Alex Jones offers payment, apology to settle Sandy Hook case

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones has offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit by relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims who said he defamed them by asserting the massacre never happened, according to court filings Tuesday.

A Connecticut judge found Jones liable for damages in November, and a trial is planned for later this year to determine how much he should pay the families.

The plaintiffs said they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers.

The new court filings posted online said: “Mr. Jones extends his heartfelt apology for any distress his remarks caused.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for escapee from Southern Kentucky detention center
Popular Southeastern Kentucky drive-in restaurant opens for 2022 season
Popular Southeastern Kentucky drive-in restaurant opens for 2022 season
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
Indictment: Kentucky coal executive embezzled, lied on tax returns
Image shows an ambulance.
Workers seriously hurt when wall falls during work on Ky. home
Of the 71 recent KSP Cadet Class 101 graduates, 11 are serving the Post 9 area.
KSP welcomes largest class since 2014 as troopers hit the streets, many serving their hometowns

Latest News

A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian...
Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
Jada Pinkett Smith talks ‘healing’ on social media days after Oscars slap
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
8-hour gap in Trump’s Jan. 6 White House phone records
In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
FDA OKs another Pfizer, Moderna COVID booster for 50 and up
Mountain News at 6 - ARH
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Rachel Runions