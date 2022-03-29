2022′s Hillbilly Days festival to see changes in parade, number of visitors, and more

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Hillbilly Days is drawing ever closer, with the festival scheduled for April 21-23, and hundreds of vendors already registered. City officials also believe there will be substantial changes to make this year’s event safer and more enjoyable.

Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick says Hillbilly Days brings in an average of 100,000 visitors every year, but the pandemic put a stop to the festival in 2020 and 2021. This year, Elswick is expecting more visitors than usual.

“We do expect more visitors to the festival this year and this is the third year since we had our last Hillbilly Days,” said Elswick. “People are excited about it.”

Along with more guests, the festival is is expected to see some new changes to concert times and festival closing times.

“In the past, we’ve closed the festival around 6:00 on Saturday evening, but the City Commission requested that we leave that open later,” said Elswick, “so we have chosen to do that this year.”

Another change to the festival is its parade. New ordinances were passed by the city commission to keep folks as safe as possible after an incident in 2019.

“The City Commission adopted a new parade ordinance in 2019 following a parade in which there was an accident and there was an injury,” said Elswick.

Parade floats and vehicles now need a permit from the Pikeville Police Department in order to participate to ensure the vehicle or towed float is up to par and safe for the passengers, driver, and bystanders.

“That way everyone has a safe parade. Parades are supposed to be fun, you’re not supposed to have people get hurt or things happen during parades that are going knock people out of having fun,” said Pikeville PD Public Information Officer Tony Conn. “We want to make sure it’s the safest parade that we’ve ever had.”

You can find more details about 2022′s Hillbilly Days festival or the city’s ordinances on the festival’s parade on the City of Pikeville’s website or the Pikeville PD Facebook page.

