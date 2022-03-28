Popular Southeastern Kentucky drive-in restaurant opens for 2022 season

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rootbeer Stand in Corbin opened up the 2022 season on March 22nd.

”The chili bun, it’s the best around, you can’t get any chili like it anywhere else,” said customer Curtis Powers.

That is just one menu item that brings customers back to the Rootbeer Stand in Corbin year after year.

”The people that come out here for hamburgers swear it’s the best hamburgers,” said Robert Champlin, Manager. “The people the come out here for hotdogs swear it’s the best hotdogs” “They don’t seem to deviate from whatever their favorite is,” he added.

Serving other fan favorites like a Dixie Burger and floats since the 1950′s. The restaurant opened for the season on March 22, drawing in large crowds.

”When we first opened, you’ll see people circling the lot for sometimes 20 minutes just to find a spot,” said Champlin. “You know, bless their hearts it’s going to be another 30-minute wait for a hamburger and hot dog when you get when here we first opened.”

People come from all over, even out of state, to take a bite out of one of the more than one thousand hamburgers served daily.

”It’s seldom that you see someone that you haven’t seen their face before,” Champlin added. “You know right away when it’s a new person, someone out of town,” he said. “They haven’t seen a drive-in restaurant since they were children.”

”It’s just the experience of being, you know, in your car, and kind of that old-time feel that once existed,” said Maggy Monhollen Executive Director of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission.

Hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Sunday.

You can see more from the Rootbeer Stand here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.