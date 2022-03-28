Advertisement

Owens is 4th UK women’s player to enter transfer portal

Law School looms in the future for the former 5-star recruit
Olivia Owens
Olivia Owens(UK Athletics)
By Brian Milam
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK center Olivia Owens added her name to the transfer portal becoming the fourth Wildcat to make that announcement since the end of the season.

Owens played the last two seasons with the Wildcats after transferring from Maryland where she was recruited as a 5-star center in 2018.

While with the Wildcats in 2022, Owens played in 28 games but averaged only 3.1 points and three rebounds in 13 minutes a game.

Owens mentioned in her social media post she will be attending law school with aspirations of being an attorney.

