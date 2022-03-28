Lexington group honors victims of Atlanta-area spa shootings; raise awareness for xenophobia and hatred

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On March 16, 2021, a then 21-year-old man killed eight people, six of Asian decent, in a mass shooting at three Atlanta-area spas.

Now nearly a year later, people gather in downtown Lexington to raise awareness for the xenophobia and racism the pandemic has only perpetuated.

“They have reported more than 10,000 instances of hate and violence directed at Asian Americans since March of 2020. There alone are those instances that you can document,” said Charlene Buckles.

The Development Director of ACLU of Kentucky, Charlene Buckles, describes the cases of hate not documented. Like microaggressions members of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities experience daily.

“Even to this day, we still have people calling it ‘the China virus,’ which again just reiterates that othering of Asian Americans. And in Kentucky, there’s so little of us.”

Buckles, joined by the speakers and artists at the ‘Day of Remembrance’ vigil, speak on how scary it can be to address the racism and hatred as a small minority in an already small community.

“We don’t ever say these microaggressions, these acts of violence, or the hateful comments people say to us walking down the street. Specifically since the pandemic began. So I do think there has been a rise. I also think the Atlanta massacre highlighted all of that, but it’s also given us an opportunity to speak out. We are here, too. This is happening to us at an individual level, as well.”

The vigil was organized by UK stories of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Kentucky Team Project and the Society of Asian American Superheroes, Y’all.

It was sponsored by the UK Office of Sustainability and the UK China Initiative.

