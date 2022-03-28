Advertisement

Lee County sees uptick in overdose deaths

Lee County Health Center
Lee County Health Center(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins and Ethan Sirles
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Since the beginning of the pandemic, Lee County has seen an increase in overdose deaths.

In March 2022 alone, health officials said there were 26 total cases in the area, seven of which were deaths.

Many believe the cause of the uptick in deaths is isolation caused by the pandemic and new fentanyl-laced drugs that have been introduced to the region.

Public health Director Scott Lockard said he and other health officials are combatting the issue with a facility called “The Hub”.

“We’re trying to provide a one stop shop for individuals with substance use disorder,” said Lockard. “We have peer counseling here, we have linkage to resources and we have linkage to treatment. So far, we have actually transported over 20 individuals to treatment.”

Lockard said the best way you can help is to reach out to those affected by addiction and learn how to administer Narcan.

