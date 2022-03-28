Ky. Senate committee advances charter school bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A controversial charter school bill will get a vote on the Senate floor.

House Bill 9 passed out of a Senate education committee on Monday 8 to 3.

The measure would provide a permanent funding mechanism for charter schools, would give smaller school districts the final say on applications and require charter schools to be established in Louisville and northern Kentucky as a pilot project.

It narrowly passed the full House last week.

The Senate would have to give the bill final passage by Wednesday for lawmakers to override a likely veto from Governor Beshear.

