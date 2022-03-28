KSP welcomes largest class since 2014 as troopers hit the streets, many serving their hometowns

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With the largest graduating class since 2014, 71 Kentucky State Police Troopers put on their gray uniforms Monday, showing up for the first day on the job.

In a news release, KSP officials announced the recent Cadet Class 101- which kicked off in October- ”is ready to serve and protect.”

After a 24-week training program, 11 of those 71 troopers made their way to Pikeville Monday, reporting for an inspection as they begin their careers at Post 9. Post 9 Public Affairs Officer, Tpr. Michael Coleman, said the day is like the first day of school in many ways, with most of the new troopers following a childhood dream to serve their communities.

“There’s two memorable times in the beginning of your career with the state police. One being graduation day, two being the first time that you report to your assigned post,” said Coleman.

He said, of the 11 new troopers at Post 9, eight are local faces.

The new hires include: Megan Thomas from Emmalena; Zachary Burgess of Pikeville; Dylan Chapman of Red Fox; Brennan Eckart of Cecilia; Logan Hillerman from Pikeville; Hunter Kidd from Grethel; Michael McKinney from Harold; Terry Mounts from Pikeville, Joseph Slone from Pikeville; Timothy Smith of Canada; Nicholas Taylor of Pikeville.

“Any time that we can get local people into the state police, it’s great for us. Because you know they’re gonna stay here,” he said. “They’re gonna build those bonds, those relationships with the people in the community. And those bonds last a lifetime.”

He said having neighbors and friends recognize the faces under the hats is another way to highlight the humanity behind the badge, showing that the people who already care about them and know them are the same people who are suiting up to keep them safe.

One of those new additions, Tpr. Smith from the Canada community, said the process- from the paperwork and physicals, to the weeks of training at the academy- were the beginning of a dream come true.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to be a trooper, ever since I’ve been a kid. Just always wanted to help people, serve my community and give back,” Smith said.

He said he has had trooper friends for years and is now blessed to be part of the KSP family.

“I’ve always looked up to those guys and it’s an honor to get to come back and work with them,” he said. “And then you make new brothers and sisters in the academy process as well. You’ll find when you’re down there that those are the people you lean on to make it through.”

Smith said that support and the drive to follow his lifelong dream, paired with the people he met along the way, fueled him through to his first day serving his community Monday.

“You’ll find, when you’re down there, that those are the people you lean on to make it through,” said Smith.

According to a statement, that support was crucial for the troopers during the more than five months spent working on “more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, defensive tactics, first aid, high speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation, computer literacy, hostage negotiations, evidence collection, radio procedures, search and seizure, crash investigation, drug identification, traffic control, crowd control, armed robbery response, land navigation, electronic crimes, sex crimes, hate crimes, domestic violence, bomb threats and hazardous materials.”

“You look back at your dream that you’ve always chased and you’re living it. And you won’t let nothing get in your way and stop you,” Smith said.

A similar story was shared by Tpr. McKinney form Harold, who said the 24 weeks was a lot to go though, but it was worth every moment to bring him closer to his goal of serving the community he calls home.

“If you go on KSP’s website, you see, ‘Be the difference,’” he said. “I wanted to be an example. I wanted to be an example to my two kids more than anything.”

He said pushing through the process at 31 years old was his way of proving to himself, his family and his community that he has the drive to keep them safe. And being part of the “thin gray line” is giving him all of the support he needs.

“As soon as you take that oath and you put that campaign hat on, you’re part of the thin gray line. And everybody from Pikeville to Mayfield, if you needed somebody, you could call on them and they’d be there in a heartbeat,” he said. “It’s amazing. There’s no feeling like it.”

In a statement, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. said the troopers should take time to celebrate that feeling, heading into Monday with a realization of the journey ahead.

“Each of you will take this independent journey with humility, passion and a thirst to be better each day,” said Burnett. “Your success rests upon your shoulders and what you have learned while at the academy.”

Troopers say combining what they learned at the academy with the existing passion to serve at home is an indescribable feeling.

“I began my career at Post 9, so I know what a memorable moment this is for these new troopers as they report to post to begin their careers,” said KSP Post 9 Captain Randal Surber. “Due to recruitment efforts, we have seen an increased amount of applicants from within our district. Eight of the eleven new troopers reporting to Post 9 are originally from the Post 9 district. I know all of these new troopers are excited to get to work and begin serving their community.”

Trooper Coleman said those recruitment efforts have helped the force grow significantly, with more potential post applicants on the horizon.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.