Kentucky high school student uses COVID downtime to start two businesses

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Growing up, we all dream of who we wish to be and what we hope to accomplish, but one Southeastern Kentucky student found a way to turn his dreams into a reality.

In March of 2020, North Laurel High School student Logan Paugh wanted to pick up a new hobby.

“Back whenever COVID first hit, I said I have nothing else to do so why not buy me a set of D.J. decks and so I just worked and eventually I booked my first event, which was a birthday party,” said Paugh.

That wasn’t the only creative outlet Paugh dedicated his time to.

Photography was something else Paugh was passionate about and it eventually got him the opportunity to become a designated photographer for the local sports teams.

“Every basketball game I said, ‘This is what I want to do for the rest of my life,’ he said. “I’ve never had that experience and its pretty cool to get in tune with all the players and get close with them as well along with promoting my business.”

Paugh was able to turn this opportunity into a small business; capturing athletes, senior portraits and middle school reps to add to his portfolio. This also gave him the chance to quit his job at Kroger so he can devote his time to photography and his side hustle, DJing.

“We want him to focus on his education, obviously, but also, if he can pursue this and keep moving forward, I think as he goes to college, I think it’s something that’s really gonna take off for him and give him endless opportunities if he continues to do it,” said Adrienne Lunsford, Logan’s Stepmother.

Paugh said in the future, he would like to go into sports broadcasting and work for a major sports company, but Paugh said one of his biggest goals is to become a role model for the kids in his community.

“That’s one of my biggest striving forces is making sure these kids have something to look up to and they’re looking up to the right things and not just some celebrity in Hollywood that could lead them down the wrong path,” he said.

You can see find Paugh’s photography on his Facebook page and his Instagram.

