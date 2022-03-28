Advertisement

Kentucky AG says he’s keeping options open for 2023 election

(Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:46 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron says he’s keeping his options open for Kentucky’s elections next year.

His comments Sunday on WKYT-TV’s Kentucky Newsmakers program add more suspense to the evolving GOP competition to pick a challenger to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Cameron didn’t rule out a run for governor, but said he is looking at “everything that’s on the table.” The revelation has the potential to further scramble the field of announced and potential candidates jockeying for support from GOP voters and donors.

Cameron was elected as Kentucky’s first Black attorney general in 2019.

