KCTCS President and HCTC President discuss future plans for colleges

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For Monday’s episode of Issues & Answers, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sat down with KCTCS President Dr. Paul Czarapata and HCTC President. Dr. Jennifer Lindon to discuss how they have navigated the pandemic and future plans they have for the colleges.

Dr. Czarapata and Dr. Lindon said the state’s spending plan for 2021/2022 is a win for higher education.

They added that with this new budget and the several groups and organizations that have already invested in their campuses, they plan to renovate several KCTCS campuses, but especially the Hazard Community and Technical College campus.

“We’re really excited to be able to get those facilities up to par and get them to where they need to be,” said Dr. Lindon. “We have quality instructors who teach highly technical programs for our students and we have the equipment. We just need our facilities and our infrastructure to be there to match and I think we’re gonna be able to make that happen.”

2022 also marks a year since Dr. Czarapata became president of KCTCS. He said being a college president is no easy task, but especially during a pandemic.

He added that he’s proud of his faculty and staff for adapting to the many changes they have experienced.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.