Indictment: Kentucky coal executive embezzled, lied on tax returns

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT/Herald Leader) - According to our news partners at the Lexington Herald Leader, an Eastern Kentucky coal executive embezzled money from several companies and filed false tax returns.

Authorities were told by an informant that Rex G. Fought stole millions of dollars between 2014 and 2019.

Fought was indicted by a federal Grand Jury last week on a charge of conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

The indictment said Fought was the manager of three companies during the supposed conspiracy. The companies were Catalyst Resources, Rockhampton Energy and Covol Fuels No. 3.

Rockhampton mined coal for Catalyst in Bell County and Covol operated a preparation plant for the coal, according to sworn statement from Christopher Hubbuch, an FBI special agent.

Fought allegedly schemed with another person that the indictment identified only by the initials M.M., who was the controller at the companies. M.M. was not charged in the indictment.

In 2014, M.M. withdrew cash from accounts at Rockhampton and Covol at Fought’s request to pass on to him, the indictment alleged.

