Good Samaritan paying to replace stolen catalytic converter from ‘Compassionate Caravan’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Catholic Action Center’s Compassionate Caravan delivers cold weather supplies and offers rides to shelters to those in need in Lexington.

That effort came to a sudden halt Saturday, leaving many people literally out in the cold, which can be life-threatening.

“We have found many people who have had frostbite this winter… Many people who are hypothermic,” said Ginny Ramsey, the co-founder of the Catholic Action Center.

She said it can be a life-or-death situation.

“This isn’t just about making people feel good and comfortable, it’s about giving them the supplies they need to exist,” Ramsey said.

So, when they learned that someone had stolen the catalytic converter from their Compassionate Caravan, Ramsey said she was shocked.

“All thefts are bad. No one should take from somebody else, but it felt to me in my heart that that was kind of the lowest of the low,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey said the caravan will be back on the road soon thanks to a Good Samaritan who has offered to help replace the part at no cost to the center.

“I had no question that people would if they knew about it. It’s just the way Lexington is,” Ramsey said.

The man wishes to remain anonymous, but Ramsey said he and several others who called to help are a sample of all the goodness that is in the world.

“That’s the barometer of a community. How we treat the least in this community is how we’re judged,” Ramsey said.

She said they’ll take steps to protect the van in the future, such as moving its parking spot toward the front of the building, where they can watch it 24/7.

They’re not sure when the repairs will finish, but thanks to the community, the caravan will keep on rolling.

Ramsey said they’re using a white church van in the meantime, but the challenge is that people don’t recognize the van, so they’re less likely to trust it.

Police have told us they’ve seen a huge spike in catalytic converter thefts over the last year or so. Right now, a bill in the General Assembly would create a database of converters, which would contain proof of ownership. The bill would make it a class B misdemeanor to not maintain records. Any illegal purchase or sale would also be a class B misdemeanor under the bill.

