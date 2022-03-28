God’s Pantry receives big donation as rising food prices drive more people to seek help

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - God’s Pantry Food Bank got a big donation to help feed students in central and eastern Kentucky.

MolinaCares donated $25,000 to God’s Pantry with a check presentation Monday morning.

God’s Pantry officials say the money is going to help school-based pantries, which they say have become vital in trying to stop food insecurity in Kentucky.

“Some of the school pantry sites, its Kindergarten through 12th grade in some of our counties in Eastern Kentucky,” said Danielle Bozarth, God’s Pantry Food Bank Mission Delivery vice president. “So, these school pantries are just really really important to the kids and their families.”

This morning @GPFoodBank received a $25,000 donation from Molina Cares to help stock shelves at 7 school based food pantries in Central and Eastern Kentucky. Officials say that these pantries serve more than just students, they help families. I'll have more today on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/67kHsq5oWb — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) March 28, 2022

Bozarth said throughout the pandemic they saw the role of these pantries emphasized as more and more children and families begin to depend on some of these pantries to make sure their shelves were stocked.

Now, with rising prices, she says that they’re seeing the importance again.

“Food is more expensive, gas is more expensive, so we are seeing more people at our pantries due to inflation,” Bozarth said.

The money will go to buy food for seven school-based pantries throughout the region, including three in Fayette County and pantries in Elliot, Bath, Robertson, and Nicholas counties.

“Programs like these are essential to ensuring that our neighbors’ most basic needs, and protecting the health and well-being of our most fragile members are taken care of,” said Ryan Sadler, Molina Healthcare. “That’s why MolinaCares, and on behalf of Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare, is proud to donate $25,000 today to God’s Pantry Food Bank to support our community members experiencing food insecurities.”

Officials with Passport by Molina Healthcare say that they hope this is the start of a very good partnership that can help students all across the commonwealth.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.