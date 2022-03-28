Emergency road aid funds awarded to Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet sent a release about $80,000 being awarded to the Perry County Fiscal Court.

The money is in emergency road aid funds to repair a slide on Ladder Branch Road (CR 1002).

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Perry County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

