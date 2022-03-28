Calm start to the last week of March

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the first half of the week looks fairly quiet, we could see some action as we get closer to April at the end of the week.

Today and Tonight

The cooler trend looks to continue across the region this morning as most locations will start off in the low to mid-20s regionwide. Frost is very likely as you head out the door, so give yourself time to get those cars warmed up or scraped off.

Sunshine will be around for most of today, but clouds will return to the area late this afternoon and this evening. Even with the sunshine, most of us will stay in the upper 40s for highs as we slowly transition out of Redbud Winter. Cloudy skies will dominate the overnight forecast and I can’t rule out a stray chance for a sprinkle or flurry overnight as lows drop to around freezing.

Extended Forecast

We finally start to warm up a little bit on Tuesday, but the clouds and stray rain chances will linger. Highs will top out in the mid-50s before dropping into the upper 40s to around 50 overnight.

I think we see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday ahead of what looks to be a cold front, which is going to pull some very mild air in ahead of it. Most of us should top out in the mid to upper 70s during the day ahead of some overnight rain chances that will drop us back into the upper 50s. Those rain chances, with a few rumbles of thunder, will carry us into the final day of March on Thursday dropping our temperatures into the mid-60s for daytime highs. We’re not expecting anything too crazy, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

April starts on Friday and, right now, it looks like it will come in like a lamb. Sun and clouds return to the forecast with highs around 60.

Have a good week!

