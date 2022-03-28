Calm to start, active weather returns by midweek

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a chilly weekend and a chilly day across the mountains on this Monday. Some relief from the late March chill is on the way, but, as always, there’s a rain chance involved.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

All remains calm tonight, even as a warm front pushes toward the mountains this evening and overnight. We might see a sprinkle, but otherwise, we just stay partly cloudy as lows dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s with another frigid night on tap.

Improvements start on Tuesday, as the warm front crosses the region. We look to see more clouds than sun, but temperatures will slowly start warming up as well. Highs are back into the middle and upper 50s after a few days struggling to even get to 50º. Clouds are with us overnight, giving us a blanket that keeps us milder overnight as lows stay near 50º.

Midweek and Beyond

Eyes then turn to another cold front to our west as we head into the days on Wednesday and Thursday. We’re much warmer Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 70s, with some spots near 80º thanks to gusty southwest winds ahead of our next storms system. This is the system that looks poised to bring another chance of severe weather to the deep south, but at this point, that mostly looks to stay to our south. We’ll see showers start to work into the region late Wednesday night with some rumbles of thunder possible into Thursday morning.

We’re cooler on Thursday as the front continues to push through the region with showers continuing throughout the day. Cooler air rushes in overnight as temperatures drop from an early high in the lower 70s down into the middle 40s overnight. We’re mostly calmer and cooler heading into the weekend with highs around average in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.