Advertisement

Baptist Health Corbin hosts Pre-Med Academy

Baptist Health Corbin evidence was showing that their treatment option of the monoclonal IV...
Baptist Health Corbin evidence was showing that their treatment option of the monoclonal IV treatment option was not effective on the Omicron variant of COVID-19.(Neil Crosby | Baptist Health Corbin)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Baptist Health Corbin is hosting a Pre-Med Academy Program designed to assist college students on the pre-med track to develop mentorships with local physicians.

The program will take place in summer 2022 but dates are not confirmed yet.

”It is a paid internship for the students. I think we’re looking at taking around 6 students this year,” Lauren Smith, physician recruitment at Baptist Health Corbin said. “They will average probably around 20-24 hours a week and it’s going be a four to eight week program.”

”Paducah has done it for several years and it’s a really robust program. I don’t think students that are interested in this type of thing have had that opportunity here to do it locally without having to travel,” Dr. Andrew Parks at Baptist Health Corbin said.

To apply, you must be enrolled in a university with at least one semester completed, submit a transcript with a 3.5 GPA or higher, three letters of recommendation and a 400-word essay on why you should be chosen.

You can apply here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for escapee from Southern Kentucky detention center
MGN Online
KSP investigating deadly EKY fire, kills two
'I don't think the doors stopped opening': New business opens in Beattyville
‘I don’t think the doors stopped opening’: New business opens in Beattyville
A crash on Highway 25 in Campbell County lead to the death of a 32-year-old man from Illinois.
One dead following ATV crash in Campbell County
Denny Lee Adkins, 42, of Branchland, is wanted for making terroristic threats, West Virginia...
Troopers: Man wanted after threatening to shoot magistrate

Latest News

While we have all felt the impacts of rising gas prices and much more, farmers have also been...
Ky. farmers feeling the pinch of inflation, supply shortages ahead of planting season
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.
Ky. Senate committee advances charter school bill
Popular Southeastern Kentucky drive-in restaurant opens for 2022 season
Popular Southeastern Kentucky drive-in restaurant opens for 2022 season
Lee County Health Center
Lee County sees uptick in overdose deaths