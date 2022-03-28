Baptist Health Corbin hosts Pre-Med Academy

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Baptist Health Corbin is hosting a Pre-Med Academy Program designed to assist college students on the pre-med track to develop mentorships with local physicians.

The program will take place in summer 2022 but dates are not confirmed yet.

”It is a paid internship for the students. I think we’re looking at taking around 6 students this year,” Lauren Smith, physician recruitment at Baptist Health Corbin said. “They will average probably around 20-24 hours a week and it’s going be a four to eight week program.”

”Paducah has done it for several years and it’s a really robust program. I don’t think students that are interested in this type of thing have had that opportunity here to do it locally without having to travel,” Dr. Andrew Parks at Baptist Health Corbin said.

To apply, you must be enrolled in a university with at least one semester completed, submit a transcript with a 3.5 GPA or higher, three letters of recommendation and a 400-word essay on why you should be chosen.

