Advertisement

WATCH: Surprise from Georgia elementary school students brings Ukrainian custodian to tears

Georgia students decorated hallways in sunflowers for their beloved custodian from Ukraine. (SOURCE: JENNIFER MCDONALD, TMX, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ga. (CNN) – Some elementary school students near Atlanta surprised their beloved custodian. The custodian is from Ukraine.

Lana Gashenko is a U.S. citizen and has worked at Oak Hill Elementary school for 21 years. However, she has dozens of family members in Ukraine.

In a show of support for her and her family during the Ukrainian conflict with Russia, students at the school drew sunflowers for her. The sunflower is a symbol of hope in Ukraine.

They also put up a blue and yellow Ukrainian flag with the message “We love you, Mrs. Lana.”

Gashenko said when she saw what the children had done for her, she started crying.

In another area of the school, there was a large sign with a rainbow that included the names of Gashenko’s family members in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
KSP investigating deadly EKY fire, kills two
Lawmakers and officials meet in Letcher County to discuss the potential sale of Kentucky Power...
Lawmakers and officials meet in Letcher County to discuss the potential sale of Kentucky Power
US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments
Denny Lee Adkins, 42, of Branchland, is wanted for making terroristic threats, West Virginia...
Troopers: Man wanted after threatening to shoot magistrate
Sen. Roger Marshall watches the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji...
Senator Rand Paul reacts to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing

Latest News

Ukraine has reclaimed several villages from Russian forces in a series of counterattacks.
Ukraine recalls several villages
'I don't think the doors stopped opening': New business opens in Beattyville
‘I don’t think the doors stopped opening’: New business opens in Beattyville
Georgia students decorated hallways in sunflowers for their beloved custodian from Ukraine.
VIDEO: Ukrainian custodian brought to tears by surprise from elementary school
A crash on Highway 25 in Campbell County lead to the death of a 32-year-old man from Illinois.
One dead following ATV crash in Campbell County