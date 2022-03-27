Advertisement

‘This was something we had to do to help:’ Lexington to host expungement clinic and job fair

The clinic's organizer said her idea for the event was kickstarted by a 2021 Kentucky Supreme Court ruling.(Source: WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington residents will soon have an opportunity to get their record expunged.

Clean Slate Lexington is hosting an expungement clinic and job fair to help Kentuckians restart. It’s scheduled for April 29 at Exhibit Hall B1 at Central Bank Center from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Click here to register.

Tiffany Brown, Lexington’s Equity and Implementation Officer, said it’s set up to help people get past barriers like payments and paperwork, and get a second chance.

“I’m hoping that individuals from all over Lexington take this time and opportunity to get information about getting their records expunged, getting this process started, as well as meet employers who are ready to hire them,” Brown said.

The Lexington said this is an issue she’s seen firsthand.

“We had one business organization who we had reached out to who said, ‘Hey, I need my record expunged, I can take advantage of this opportunity as well,’” she said.

Brown said her idea for an expungement clinic was kickstarted by a Kentucky Supreme Court ruling. In late 2021, the court decided to waive expungement fees for low income Kentuckians with certain violations on their record.

“It keeps folks out of the work force and out of housing opportunities, out of education opportunities, so I just knew that this was something we had to do to help,” Brown said.

She said the process to clear old convictions can be intimidating.

“There are some challenges around income, and challenges around completing the paperwork for yourself,” Brown said.

City leaders are calling on attorneys to volunteer at the clinic. Brown said her focus is on marginalized groups.

“There are folks from all walks of life who would benefit from this, especially communities of color who have been marginalized would definitely benefit from having the education and getting this work started on their behalf,” she said.

Brown said helping people clear their record will help create a stronger community.

