Quiet weather continues, frigid night ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather stays quiet as we close out the weekend, but frigid temperatures return into tonight.

Tonight through Monday night

The weather stays quiet into tonight. However, another frigid night is expected. Low temperatures plunge into the lower-20s under a mostly clear sky.

These below-average temperatures continue into Monday. We stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. High temperatures only top out in the upper-40s.

Clouds increase across the mountains into Monday night, but we remain dry. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-30s.

Next Rain Chance

Tuesday is trending drier. We could see a stray shower or two, but most of us look to stay dry. It will be warmer. High temperatures top out in the mid-50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

We get even warmer by Wednesday! High temperatures soar into the mid-70s by the afternoon. Most of the day is looking dry, but showers will return late Wednesday and into Thursday.

Thursday is looking soggy. Scattered showers will be possible under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures top out in the upper-60s.

Extended Forecast

Friday is looking dry, for now. We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds with highs in the upper-50s.

On Saturday, we look to stay mostly sunny with highs in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Showers may return on Sunday. We will keep an eye on this and keep you updated. Temperatures top out in the lower-50s.

