One dead following ATV crash in Campbell County

A crash on Highway 25 in Campbell County led to the death of a 32-year-old man from Illinois.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Saturday in Campbell County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.

Illinois resident Brennan Schroeder was driving a 2020 Polaris Razor ATV on Highway 25 when he veered off the road. He then overcorrected, flipped the ATV, and was ejected from the vehicle, which then landed on top of him.

The 32-year-old driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

