Lexington Christian mission loads up several trucks with donations to send to Ukraine

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Alex Chubaruk and Christian Mission Ebenezer put boxes on pallets, shrink wrapped them…and readied containers to ship to Ukraine Saturday with the aid of the Lexington community.

“We were able to load 25,000 pounds of goods...that’s from clothing, food, medical supplies, diapers, formula,” said Chubaruk, a leading member of the mission.

Chubaruk said they loaded four trucks, each carrying up to 25,000 pounds. He added that multiple members of the community showed up to help pack.

“Pretty much everything that was donated here, we’re trying to get it to the Ukrainian people in Ukraine,” Chubaruk said.

Chubaruk says the trucks will leave Monday for New Jersey, where the goods will be flown to Poland. They will eventually end up with Chubaruk’s missionaries, who will bring them where they’re most needed.

“We’re gonna be able to send into the hot zones like Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol,” said Chubaruk.

“Why did we come to America?” Chubaruk said. “What my parents and grandparents wanted was to give back, and today, we’re living that reality.”

Chubaruk says it’s been an overwhelming task and they will take a break to wait and see how this shipment goes.

“Maybe there’s a greater need of one or another thing, so hopefully in a couple weeks we’ll able to gauge,” said Chubaruk.

But as someone who was born in Ukraine and still has family and friends there, he’s equally overwhelmed by the support that Kentuckians have shown for this cause.

“It’s heartbreaking that we have to do this because of the war that’s happened,” Chubaruk said. “But the community here in Kentucky, they opened up their wallets, they opened up their houses and brought things or went shopping. This community here cares for us and it means a lot.”

