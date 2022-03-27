‘I don’t think the doors stopped opening’: New business opens in Beattyville

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Revitalizing its main street, a new business has opened in the City of Beattyville to great success.

Starting her journey from home, Owner of Sweet Obsession, Allie Marshall, started by baking for friends and family.

After a request from the city, she expanded to the city’s famer’s market.

“Then it went, I guess I baked there for about two years,” she said. “Then I just spontaneously decided to open up on Main Street.”

Marshall said she felt overwhelmed but saw a huge amount of success and support.

“It really was, I don’t think the doors stopped opening that day,” she said. “The phone didn’t stop ringing. The city has been wonderful, our Main Street Director has been wonderful, our whole community has been wonderful.”

Main Street Director Teresa Mays said she wants to see more businesses set up shop on Main Street.

“The city encourages businesses to open here. We don’t have a business license requirement,” she said. “We work as hard as we can to bring new businesses to Main Street.”

Community members still feel the effects of the town’s historic flooding.

“Main Street has kind of been a little empty, I guess you’d say,” Marshall said. “So, I think all the new businesses coming to town will bring a really positive attraction to it.”

City officials said they hope to put the past behind them and look towards the future.

“We’ve been through so much with COVID and the flood,” Mays said. “I think people have greater appreciation for small businesses. Allie she, like many small businesses, she’s a Cinderella story.”

Marshall said she plans to be a permanent addition to the city.

“I like making people happy, making people smile,” she said. “Cakes do that for me, and cake makes me happy.”

Mays said when Sweet Obsession first opened Friday, they saw more than 100 people come and eat.

Sweet Obsession is open Tuesday’s through Sunday’s.

