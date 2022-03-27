Advertisement

Boston parking garage under construction collapses; 1 killed

Police searching for two suspects in Ashley River Road armed robbery attempt.
Police searching for two suspects in Ashley River Road armed robbery attempt.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Officials say several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under construction collapsed, killing one person.

A second person was transported to an area hospital.

Crews told WCVB-TV that the Government Center garage came down Saturday evening after a crane collapsed on areas that were under construction.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden says the person who died was a young man, but he did not identify him.

Boston police officers, firefighters and emergency service personnel, and state police troopers all responded to assist.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
AG Daniel Cameron announces indictment of former Estill Co. Deputy Judge-Executive
File mug shot of Paul Brock.
Corbin man found guilty of 2018 quadruple homicide
Girlfriend pleads not guilty in McCarty murder case

Latest News

The band's second album "Bloom" is a celebration of the growth the band has seen, even through...
Local band celebrates release of its second album
Anthem officials stressed the importance of dental health in relation to confidence and...
Anthem Medicaid hosts first ‘Dental Days’ clinic in Pike County
Biden delivers a "major address" on the war in Ukraine to cap off his European trip
Biden lashes at Putin, calls for Western resolve for freedom
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers