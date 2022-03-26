Troopers: Man wanted after threatening to shoot magistrate

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Lincoln County is wanted for allegedly threatening to shoot a Wayne County magistrate, West Virginia State Police say.

Denny Lee Adkins, 42, of Branchland, is wanted for making terroristic threats, troopers say.

They say threats were made Thursday to shoot a Wayne County magistrate and any law enforcement officer who attempted to arrest Adkins.

Investigators say Adkins is wanted on unrelated charges of strangulation and domestic battery.

Anyone with information about Adkins’ whereabout is asked to call West Virginia State Police at 304-372-5131.

