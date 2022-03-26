Advertisement

‘This is a different style of learning:’ Mount Sterling installs ‘Story Walk’ to promote children’s literacy

Montgomery County community members opened a Story Walk Saturday.
Montgomery County community members opened a Story Walk Saturday.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY Co., Ky. (WKYT) - A new walking trail activity in Montgomery County is designed to help improve children’s reading skills.

The story walk opened Saturday at Botts Park in Mount Sterling.

Members of the community group Leadership Montgomery Class of 2022 planned the literacy project.

“We go behind the scenes of Montgomery County to see how things work,” member Vanessa Tuttle said.

A long stretch of time out of the classroom has left some students falling behind. Educators are working to reverse declining test scores, while programs like Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library are popping up across the Commonwealth to help.

The walking path at Botts Park is lined with pages of a book.

“Each podium has two pages of a children’s book,” Tuttle said. “The idea behind it is, as they read, they read two pages of each book and move on to the next podium. By the time you finished, you walked a mile.”

The first book featured is “If You Give a Pig a Pancake.”

“By the time you get to the 15th podium, you’ll be finished reading a book,” Sarah Congleton said.

Her research for her Master’s thesis completed at the University of Kentucky inspired the story walk.

“This kind of gives a more fun opportunity for kids to get out there and learn how to read,” Tuttle said.

The story walk’s creators said it’s an motivational activity inspired by a concerning statistic.

“Kindergarten readiness is at a low 50 percent, so the class was passionate about bringing that up, doing something to promote literacy, also family togetherness and physical activity,” Congleton said.

She said only 32 percent of Montgomery County students were ready to start school.

“It’s lower than the states surrounding us so that was another concern,” she said.

With every few strides, children are one step closer to finding out how the story ends.

Members of the Leadership Montgomery Class said the book on display in the park will change every month.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
File mug shot of Paul Brock.
Corbin man found guilty of 2018 quadruple homicide
AG Daniel Cameron announces indictment of former Estill Co. Deputy Judge-Executive
Girlfriend pleads not guilty in McCarty murder case

Latest News

Lawmakers and officials meet in Letcher County to discuss the potential sale of Kentucky Power...
Lawmakers and officials meet in Letcher County to discuss the potential sale of Kentucky Power
“So geocaching is kinda like a little treasure hunt where there are little boxes of different...
Geocaching brings Kentucky families on a treasure hunt
Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky was a graduate of Boyd County High School.
Remains of U.S. marines returned to home soil
Denny Lee Adkins, 42, of Branchland, is wanted for making terroristic threats, West Virginia...
Troopers: Man wanted after threatening to shoot magistrate