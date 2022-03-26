Spring Bazaar at Highlands ARH plants seeds for summer farmer’s market

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - With spring on the calendar, a partnership between area farmer’s markets and Appalachian Regional Healthcare is planting the seeds for the upcoming summer season.

“We called it a Spring Bazaar,” said Lori Gearheart. “We do not really, truly, get underway until the end of May when lettuce and onions and peas are coming in.”

The Floyd County Farmer’s Market and some of its partners hosted a pop-up market in the Highlands ARH atrium Friday, for a sneak peek at the season ahead.

“Just glad to be out selling and seeing people again,” said Michelle Sword, who sat up her booth for Sweet Life Farms for the first time this year.

Her farm, which focuses on holistic nutrition, offers syrups and goodies with healthier ingredients than some.

“At my farm, I only promote things that I would encourage you to eat,” said Sword. “So I promote the healthy side of the farmer’s market, which is okay. We need variety; we need all kinds of stuff.”

That mission to promote health and wellness is part of the reason the hospital is partnering with the farmer’s market. According to ARH Big Sandy Regional CEO Tim Hatfield, the hospitals are focused on health and wellness upgrades as well- from new wellness center at Highlands, to upcoming plans for an employee garden.

Gearheart says it is nice to partner with a place that allows the farmers shelter from the elements, while reaching more people than they do at their usual events.

“It’s nice, because it has gotten cold and rainy and stormy somewhat,” she said. “We’ve enjoyed the shelter of being in the atrium.”

The partnership has been ongoing and will continue through the summer when the farmer’s start their season. Gearheart said it is an added bonus to be able to provide a little distraction to those visiting the hospital.

“They’re coming to the hospital it’s not always a good time it’s when they’re at their lowest and they’re kind of downcast looking and they walk in and they see our farmers and their faces brighten up and they look around and they do a little browsing a little shopping,” she said. “It’s been good for the farmers and for the hospital.”

You can keep up with the regular schedule for the market here.

